Brazil's Temer says has no "Plan B" for fiscal reform

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that his government has no alternative "Plan B" for its drive to bring the budget deficit under control, while improving economic indicators will allow interest rates to fall further.

Speaking at an investment forum, Temer said his government has not given up on its commitment to fiscal reforms, dismissing speculation that less austere measures are being considered in the face of a political crisis fueled by corruption allegations. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Franklin Paul)