3 months ago
IDB chief Moreno says Brazil to emerge stronger from crisis
May 30, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 3 months ago

IDB chief Moreno says Brazil to emerge stronger from crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - The president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno, said on Tuesday that Brazil will emerge stronger from the corruption investigations currently underway and the economy will start growing again this year.

Moreno, speaking at the opening of an investment forum sponsored by the IDB in Sao Paulo, said Brazil was setting a new standard in Latin America for "probity and respect for the law ... something our people have demanded for too long."

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

