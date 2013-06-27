TABLE-Brazil IGP-M price index rises 0.75 percent in June

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest price index, the IGP-M, rose 0.75 percent in June from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Thursday. The index had been expected to rise 0.76 percent, according to the median forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.31 percent, up from 6.22 percent in the previous month. (pct) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M 0.75 0.00 6.31 IPA (producer 0.68 -0.30 6.10 prices) IPC (consumer 0.39 0.33 6.19 prices) INCC 1.96 1.24 7.88