TABLE-Brazil IGP-M price index rises 0.75 percent in June
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Brazil IGP-M price index rises 0.75 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest price
index, the IGP-M, rose 0.75 percent in June from the
previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said
on Thursday. 
    The index had been expected to rise 0.76 percent, according
to the median forecast of 20 economists polled by Reuters.
    In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.31
percent, up from 6.22 percent in the previous month.
    
        
 (pct)           Latest (mth)   Previous (mth)  12-month rate
 IGP-M                    0.75            0.00            6.31
 IPA (producer            0.68           -0.30            6.10
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer            0.39            0.33            6.19
 prices)                                        
 INCC                     1.96            1.24            7.88

