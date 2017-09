RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest price index, the IGP-M, rose 0.26 percent in July from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 5.18 percent, down from the 6.31 percent recorded in the previous month. (pct) Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M 0.26 0.75 5.18 IPA (producer 0.30 0.68 4.53 prices) IPC (consumer -0.07 0.39 5.86 prices) INCC 0.73 1.96 7.75