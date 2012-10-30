Brazil's IGP-M inflation index rises 0.02 pct in Oct on foods

* Index rises below 0.10 pct median forecast in poll

* Wholesale food price behavior signals shock seen easing

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s broadest inflation index rose less than expected in October after wholesale food prices pared back recent gains, data showed on Tuesday.

The IGP-M index rose 0.02 percent in October, down from a 0.97 percent gain in September, private economic research institute Fundação Getulio Vargas said. The index was expected to rise 0.10 percent, according to the median forecast of 25 economists polled by Reuters.

Estimates ranged from increases of 0.01 percent to 0.23 percent.

The numbers suggest food prices, which rose sharply in recent months after a severe drought in the United States and unfavorable weather in Brazil, will soon stop pushing consumer prices up in Latin America’s largest economy.

Analysts and investors closely monitor the IGP-M because it provides a broad look at both wholesale and consumer prices in Latin America’s largest economy. It also allows investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.

The wholesale component of the IGP-M, which accounts for about 60 percent of the overall index, fell 0.20 percent in October, compared with an increase of 1.25 percent in the previous month.

Soybeans and corn led the decline in wholesale prices. Iron ore costs also dropped this month, IGP-M showed.

The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent weighting in the index, rose 0.58 percent, compared with a 0.49 percent increase in September.

The construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of the IGP-M, climbed 0.24 percent in October after a rise of 0.21 percent in the previous month.

A release of the IGP-M typically comes ahead of that for Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index. The government’s statistics agency is due to release the IPCA for October on Nov. 7.