RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s broadest price index, the IGP-M, rose 0.86 percent in October, slowing sharply from its 1.5 percent rise in September, the Getulio Vargas Foundation said on Wednesday.

Economists expected the index to rise 0.92 percent in October, according to a Reuters survey.

In the 12 months through October, the IGP-M index rose 5.27 percent.

The IGP-M index measures wholesale, consumer and construction prices.