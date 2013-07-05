UPDATE 1-Brazil may cut import levies to fight currency depreciation

* Move could help ease above-target inflation

* Tax cuts could benefit steel, glass and chemical products

BRASILIA, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil may lower some import duties to help offset the impact of a sharp depreciation of its local currency on inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.

Some of the imports that may benefit from the tax cuts could include steel, chemical and glass products, Mantega said in remarks that supported share prices for steelmaker Usiminas and petrochemical company Braskem.

“We will monitor the behavior of the dollar and, eventually, reduce taxes on imports in the same proportion,” Mantega told reporters in Brasilia.

The Brazilian real has plunged this week to its weakest level in more than four years, raising worries that it could stoke above-target inflation by making imports more expensive. The real was trading 0.23 percent weaker at 2.261 per dollar at 4.43 p.m. local time (1943 GMT) on Friday.

Brazil’s inflation climbed at the fastest pace in 20 months in June although it came in below forecasts, supporting hopes that prices could start to cool down even after a sharp currency sell-off. Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.26 percent in June, below market expectations for an increase of 0.33 percent.