Brazil's industrial output drops 1.4 pct in June vs May

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 1.4 percent in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

It was the fourth straight month of decline in Brazilian industrial output and the longest negative series for the indicator since mid-2010.

But the drop was smaller than the 2.25 percent decline forecast in a Reuters survey of 28 analysts.

June industrial production fell 6.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simom)