Brazil industrial output contracts 3.2 percent in 2014
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil industrial output contracts 3.2 percent in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil retreated 3.2 percent in 2014, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production dropped 2.7 percent in December from a year earlier, greater than the median forecast of a 2.4 percent decline in a Reuters survey of 27 analysts.

December industrial production fell 2.8 percent from November, IBGE said, surpassing the survey’s estimate for a 2.5 percent decline. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

