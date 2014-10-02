FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Aug vs July
October 2, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Aug vs July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

It was the second advance for Brazilian industry after five straight months of declines and surpassed expectations for a 0.1 percent increase, which was the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 25 analysts.

August industrial production fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine, Editing by W Simon)

