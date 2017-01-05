UPDATE 2-Brazil's industrial output barely grows in November

(Adds comments, background) BRASILIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose far less than expected in November as a drop in fuel production offset a recovery for car factories, government data showed on Thursday. Production rose 0.2 percent in November from October , below the market consensus for an increase of 2.0 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said. Output in November retreated 1.1 percent from a year earlier , missing expectations of a 0.45 percent rise from economists in a Reuters poll. Brazil's industrial output is down to 2008 levels after three straight years of contractions due to high interest rates, inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand. The weaker-than-expected November results add to signs that the industrial recovery forecast for this year will be very mild. Economists in a central bank poll are penciling in 0.9 percent industrial growth in 2017 after a drop of more than 6 percent in 2016. "The outlook for growth in the sector is becoming increasingly difficult," said Thaís Zara, chief economist at Sao Paulo-based consultancy Rosenberg & Associados. Output grew in 13 of the 24 sectors that IBGE covers. Industrial production slipped 0.1 percent in the quarter through November from the prior three months, extending a negative streak that started in July 2016. Brazil's industrial woes probably worsened in December, as a purchasing managers' index released on Monday hit a six-month low. (Percent change) m-m y-y Capital goods 2.5 1.1 Intermediate goods 0.5 -0.6 Consumer goods 0.1 -2.4 Durable consumer goods 4.0 9.0 Semi-durable and non-durable consumer -0.5 -4.8 goods Industrial output 0.2 -1.1 (Additional reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Catherine Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)