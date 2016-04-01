FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil industry output falls at fastest pace since 2013
April 1, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil industry output falls at fastest pace since 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds background, PMI data, table)
    BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output
fell in February at the fastest pace in more than two years,
dragged down by a further steep decline in production of durable
goods such as cars and home appliances, government data showed
on Friday.
    Output at factories and mines fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5
percent in February from January, erasing the
unexpected gains seen in January when there was a 0.4percent
increase, statistics agency IBGE said.
    The data marked the steepest monthly decline since December
2013, IBGE said. It was slightly worse than the median estimate
in a Reuters poll of economists that had projected a decline of
2.3 percent. 
    Production in February retreated 9.8 percent from a year
earlier.
     Brazil's economy has been going through the second year of
what is expected to be its worst recession in more than a
century. The central bank sees the economy shrinking 3.5 percent
this year following a contraction of 3.8 percent in 2015.
    One ray of hope for manufacturing came in a privately
conducted survey for March, which showed it contracting at a
slower rate than in February.
    The Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by
research firm Markit, rose to a seasonally adjusted 46.0 in
March, up from a three-month low of 44.5 in February.
    The headline PMI index remained well below the 50 threshold
that indicates activity growth. However, new export orders rose
at the fastest pace in 6-1/2 years after Brazil's currency, the
real, weakened to near record lows. 
    
 (Percent change)                               m-m      y-y
 Capital goods                                  0.3    -25.8
 Intermediate goods                            -2.0     -8.5
 Consumer goods                                -3.2     -8.1
     Durable consumer goods                    -5.3    -29.3
     Semi-durable and non-durable consumer     -0.6     -2.0
 goods                                               
 Industrial output                             -2.5     -9.8
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

