Brazil March industrial output sinks 0.5 pct from Feb
May 3, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Brazil March industrial output sinks 0.5 pct from Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Production had been expected to rise 1.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the increase ranged from 0.7 to 2.6 percent.

March’s industrial production fell 2.1 percent from a year earlier, far weaker than the 1.5 percent gain forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters survey. Analyst forecasts ranged between a 0.6 percent contraction and a 2.7 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

