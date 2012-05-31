Brazil industrial output down 0.2 pct in April

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil contracted 0.2 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the month, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent decrease to a 0.8 percent increase.

April’s industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.2 percent decline forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters survey. Analyst forecasts ranged from a 4 percent contraction to a 1.2 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Diogo Ferreira Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)