Brazil Feb industrial output up 1.3 pct from Jan
April 3, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Brazil Feb industrial output up 1.3 pct from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose by a s tronger- than-expected 1.3 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a decline of 0.6 percent to an increase of 1.5 percent.

IBGE revised January industrial output data to reflect a 1.5 percent decline from a month prior, compared to a previously reported 2.1 percent decline.

February’s industrial production fell 3.9 percent from a year earlier, less than the 5.8 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Analysts estimated a contraction of between 4.5 percent and 7.7 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

