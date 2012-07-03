FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output falls 0.9 pct in May
July 3, 2012

Brazil industrial output falls 0.9 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil c ontracted 0.9 p ercent in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to contract 0.7 percent in the month, according to the median estimate of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 1.0 percent drop to a 0.8 percent increase.

May’s industrial production fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 3.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2.2 percent to 4.3 percent.

