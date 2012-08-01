FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil June industrial output up 0.2 pct from May, down yr/yr
August 1, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil June industrial output up 0.2 pct from May, down yr/yr

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil expanded 0.2 percent in June from May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to expand 0.8 percent in the month, according to the median estimate of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.9 percent drop to a 1.1 percent increase.

June’s industrial production fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, however, more than the 4.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2 percent to 5.3 percent.

