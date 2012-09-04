FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil July industrial output up 0.3 pct from June
September 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil July industrial output up 0.3 pct from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil r ose 0 .3 percent in July from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to remain unchanged in the month, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 0.6 percent drop to a 0.4 percent increase.

July’s industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, less than the 3.3 percent decline predicted in the Reuters poll. Analyst forecasts ranged from a contraction of 2.6 percent to 4 percent.

