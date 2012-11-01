FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output drops 1 percent in September vs August
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Brazil industrial output drops 1 percent in September vs August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil contracted 1 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Production had been expected to fall 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 35 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.1 percent to a fall of 1.6 percent.

September’s industrial production contracted 3.8 percent from a year earlier, more than the 3.4 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the decline in production ranged from 1 percent to 4.3 percent.

