Brazil Aug industrial output expands 1.5 pct vs July

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil expanded 1.5 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to rise 2.0 percent, according to the median estimate of 19 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a rise of 1.5 percent to 3.4 percent.

August’s industrial production contracted 2.0 percent from a year earlier, more than the 1.5 percent drop forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for production ranged from stable output to a 2.1 percent decline.