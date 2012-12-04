Brazil industrial output rises 0.9 percent in Oct vs Sept

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil expanded 0.9 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to rise 1.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 35 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the increase ranged from 0.6 percent to 1.9 percent.

October’s industrial production expanded 2.3 percent from a year earlier, less than the 2.5 percent rise forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase in production ranged from 0.4 percent to 3.6 percent.