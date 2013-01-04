FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil industrial output falls 0.6 percent in Nov vs Oct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Brazil industrial output falls 0.6 percent in Nov vs Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil contracted 0.6 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to shrink 0.9 percent, according to the median estimate of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.3 percent to 1.2 percent.

November’s industrial production contracted 1.0 percent from a year earlier, more than the 0.8 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the annual figures varied from a 1.9 percent drop to a 1.1 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.