Brazil industrial output falls 0.6 percent in Nov vs Oct

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil contracted 0.6 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to shrink 0.9 percent, according to the median estimate of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.3 percent to 1.2 percent.

November’s industrial production contracted 1.0 percent from a year earlier, more than the 0.8 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the annual figures varied from a 1.9 percent drop to a 1.1 percent rise.