FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil industrial output stagnant in Dec vs Nov
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil industrial output stagnant in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil failed to expand in December from November, posting 0.0 percent growth, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to shrink 0.35 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts ranged from a 1.3 percent drop to a 0.3 percent rise.

December’s industrial production contracted 3.6 percent from a year earlier, less than the 4.7 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the drop ranged from 1.8 percent to 5.7 percent.

In 2012, Brazil’s industrial output contracted 2.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.