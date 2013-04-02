Brazil industrial output slips 2.5 pct in Feb from Jan

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil shrank 2.5 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to fall 2.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.6 percent to 2.6 percent.

February’s industrial production contracted 3.2 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.4 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.7 percent rise to a 3.3 percent fall.