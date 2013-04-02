FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil industrial output slips 2.5 pct in Feb from Jan
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Brazil industrial output slips 2.5 pct in Feb from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil shrank 2.5 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to fall 2.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.6 percent to 2.6 percent.

February’s industrial production contracted 3.2 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.4 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.7 percent rise to a 3.3 percent fall.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.