Brazil industrial output rises 1.8 pct in April from March

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 1.8 percent in April from March, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to rise 1 percent, according to the median estimate of 23 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.49 percent to 1.7 percent.

April’s industrial production expanded 8.4 percent from a year earlier, more than the 7.2 percent rise forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase ranged from 2.4 percent to a 8.5 percent.