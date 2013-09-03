Brazil industrial output falls 2 pct in July from June

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil in July fell 2.0 percent from June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to fall 1.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 21 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the decline ranged from 0.5 percent to 2.3 percent.

July’s industrial production expanded 2.0 percent from a year earlier, less than the 2.65 percent rise forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase ranged from 1.7 percent to 3.8 percent.