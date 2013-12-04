FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output rises 0.6 pct in Oct from Sept
December 4, 2013

Brazil industrial output rises 0.6 pct in Oct from Sept

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.6 percent in October from September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 28 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.5 percent increase to a 0.5 percent decrease.

October’s industrial production advanced 0.9 percent from a year earlier, more than the 0.4 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.8 percent increase to 2.3 percent decrease.

