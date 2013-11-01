FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Sept from Aug
November 1, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Sept from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to rise 1.2 percent, according to the median estimate of 31 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the increase ranged from 0.4 percent to 1.7 percent.

September’s industrial production advanced 2.0 percent from a year earlier, less than the 2.8 percent increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the rise ranged from 0.7 percent to 3.6 percent.

