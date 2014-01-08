FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's industrial output falls 0.2 pct in November
#Market News
January 8, 2014

Brazil's industrial output falls 0.2 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to drop 1.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 26 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the drop ranged from 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

November’s industrial production advanced 0.4 percent from a year earlier, topping expectations for a 0.95 percent drop in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.6 percent increase to a 1.6 percent decrease.

