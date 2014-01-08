Brazil's industrial output falls 0.2 pct in November

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to drop 1.05 percent, according to the median estimate of 26 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the drop ranged from 0.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

November’s industrial production advanced 0.4 percent from a year earlier, topping expectations for a 0.95 percent drop in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 0.6 percent increase to a 1.6 percent decrease.