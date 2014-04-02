FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output rises 0.4 pct in Feb from Jan
April 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil industrial output rises 0.4 pct in Feb from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.4 percent in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

Production had been expected to rise 0.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from no increase to a rise of 2.2 percent.

February’s industrial production grew 5.0 percent from a year earlier, while the median estimate in the Reuters survey pointed to a 4.9 percent rise. Estimates ranged from a 4.4 percent decline to an 8 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine)

