Brazil industrial output falls 0.6 pct in May from April
July 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil industrial output falls 0.6 pct in May from April

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 0.6 percent in May from April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The drop was in line with the 0.55 percent decline forecast in a Reuters survey of 24 analysts. Forecasts ranged from no change to a 1.1 percent fall.

May’s industrial production fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with estimates, which ranged from a 4.9 percent decline to a 1.0 percent expansion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)

