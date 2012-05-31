UPDATE 3-Brazil industry output down as economy struggles

* Brazil industry shrinks 0.2 pct in April from March

* Production falls below analyst forecasts

* Stubborn industrial sector weighing on economic growth (Adds grafs 4,5 on new tax hike on some imports)

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil contracted 0.2 percent in April from March, official data showed on Thursday, highlighting the challenges policymakers face as Brazil’s lagging manufacturing sector continues to drag on economic growth.

While the country’s services sector remains robust, Brazil’s limping industrial sector has weighed on growth in Latin America’s largest economy, which expanded a sluggish 2.7 percent in 2011 after a 7.5 percent boom in 2010.

The industrial sector, whose output fell 0.5 percent in March from February, has presented a challenge for President Dilma Rousseff’s administration since she took office last year. The government has launched more than a half-dozen stimulus packages in recent months in an effort to prop up industry.

Industrial production had been expected to remain unchanged in April, according to the median estimate of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for April industrial production ranged from a 0.9 percent decrease to a 0.8 percent increase.

Earlier this month, Brazil’s government unveiled a round of tax cuts worth about $1 billion aimed at stimulating the country’s weakening automotive sector, which has struggled with tepid sales and high inventories.

Rousseff has also hiked taxes on imported goods in a bid to protect industry, raising complaints of protectionism from trade partners.

On Thursday, Brazil increased the IPI industrial tax on imported motorcycles, air conditioners and microwaves to 35 percent from 20 percent, according to a spokesperson at the federal tax revenue service.

Still, growth remains weak as manufacturers dealing with a high tax burden and a tight job market have seen labor costs skyrocket, frustrating expansion plans and putting further pressure on already-low investment rates.

“The number shows that industrial production is still weak, that (the environment abroad) is weighing on industry,” said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Banco Espirito Santo in Sao Paulo. “While the numbers weren’t terrible, they are far from putting us in a place where we can be more confident.”

While authorities early in the year placed much of the blame for poor industrial performance on an overvalued currency, Brazil’s real has since weakened to its lowest level in three years, suggesting more structural reforms may need to be addressed.

“If we want to change this trend, we need to simplify the tax structure to reduce costs, and invest in infrastructure, to lower the so-called Brazil cost,” Serrano said, using a common phrase to refer the combination of high taxes, bureaucracy and infrastructure bottlenecks that make Latin America’s largest country such a costly place to do business.

The data comes ahead of official gross domestic product figures on Friday, with Brazil’s economy expected to have expanded just 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Brazil’s central bank took more steps to shield that fragile recovery from the threat of a global slowdown, cutting interest rates on Wednesday for the seventh straight time to a record low 8.5 percent.

That dovish policy stance may continue to support a weaker real and promote higher investment rates, which could lead to stronger industrial growth in coming quarters.

April’s industrial production fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, statistics agency IBGE said, more than the 2.2 percent decline forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters survey. Analyst forecasts ranged from a 4 percent contraction to a 1.2 percent expansion.

Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed, 13 shrank in April from March, including foods, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

In broader industrial categories, output of capital goods rose a seasonally-adjusted 1.9 percent for the month, the IBGE said. Production of consumer goods fell 0.7 percent from March, and intermediate goods remained unchanged.

In March, industiral production fell a revised 1.9 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE said. Earlier, it had reported a 2.1 percent fall.

In March, industiral production fell a revised 1.9 percent from a year earlier, the IBGE said. Earlier, it had reported a 2.1 percent fall.

For the complete IBGE report on industrial production data, please click here