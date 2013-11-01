FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil industry returns to growth, led by capital goods
November 1, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil industry returns to growth, led by capital goods

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sept output rises 0.7 pct from Aug but falls short of
estimates
    * Capital goods rise for ninth straight month


    By Asher Levine
    RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial
output returned to growth in September, led by capital goods
manufacturing, suggesting businesses remained confident of
stronger economic growth ahead.
    Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent
in September from August, government statistics agency IBGE said
on Friday, falling short of the 1.2 percent expansion median
forecast in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts.
    Brazilian industry has had a mild recovery so far in 2013,
rising 1.6 percent in the first nine months from the same period
last year, IBGE said. Growth has come in starts and stops,
however, as businesses continue to struggle with high taxes,
poor infrastructure and high labor costs.
    Stronger manufacturing and construction activity helped lead
Brazil's economic growth in the second quarter to its fastest in
over three years, and economists have upped their estimates for
this year's economic growth to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent one
month ago, according to a central bank poll on Monday.
    A 4 percent rise in capital goods production in September
from August suggests businesses are looking forward to more
robust economic growth, and investing accordingly. 
    On an annual basis, capital goods production has risen for
nine straight months, and notched a 24.1 percent gain in
September compared with the same month last year.
  
    September's industrial production expanded 2.0 percent from
a year earlier, also less than the 2.8 percent
increase forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the
increase ranged from 0.7 percent to 3.6 percent.
    After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 1.8 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in the central bank poll. One month ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 2.07 percent.
    Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 13 expanded
in September from August, including automobiles, transportation
equipment and chemicals, while foods and clothing declined.
    In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 0.2
percent, while intermediate goods were unchanged.

 (pct change)                   Sept/Aug   Sept/Sept'
                                           12
                                                     
 Capital goods                        4.0        24.1
 Intermediate goods                   0.0         0.4
 Consumer goods                      -0.2        -0.9
     Durable consumer goods           2.3         1.5
     Semi-durable and                -1.4        -1.6
 non-durable consumer goods                
                                                     
 Industrial output                    0.7         2.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
