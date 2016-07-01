FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output remains steady in May
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output remains steady in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's industrial output remained unchanged in May as a pick-up in automobile production helped offset a decline in food processing and oil refining, government data showed on Friday.

The steady performance following two months of modest growth was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll and reinforced expectations that Brazilian manufacturers are still far from recovering from one of their worst crises on record.

Production retreated 7.8 percent from May 2015, according to Brazil's statistics agency IBGE. Manufacturers have already cut production by about 20 percent since 2013 as Brazil has fallen into its deepest recession in probably more than a century.

Automobile output grew a seasonally adjusted 4.8 percent in May from April, IBGE said, while food processing dropped 7.0 percent. Production of capital goods grew 1.5 percent.

Economists expect Brazil's industrial output to shrink about 6 percent in 2016, in what is expected to be its last year of deep contraction before a gradual recovery starting in 2017. Manufacturers were hoping a weaker currency could help boost exports, but the exchange rate has strengthened in recent weeks. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.