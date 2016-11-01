Brazil's industrial output edges higher in September

(Adds breakdown by sector, table) RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil grew in September after two straight declines, government data showed on Tuesday, but a steep drop in capital goods production illustrated manufacturers' continued struggles during a deep recession. Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.5 percent in September from August, statistics agency IBGE said. That compared with a median estimate of 0.4 percent in a Reuters poll of economists. Output had declined 3.8 percent in August, erasing five months of gains in the largest monthly drop since 2012. In September, production rose in only nine of the 24 sectors covered by IBGE. It cited increases in some of Brazil's most important industries, such as automobiles and food processing. Production of capital goods, an indicator of investments, fell 5.1 percent, in its third straight monthly decline. "All the reasons for a smaller industrial output this year are still around, including weaker demand, a shrinking labor market, falling incomes and stubbornly high prices," IBGE economist André Macedo told journalists. Production in September retreated 4.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 5.2 percent drop in August. Economists in a weekly central bank poll are projecting industrial output to fall 6 percent in 2016. They forecast growth of about 1 percent in production next year, citing expectations of easing inflation and lower interest rates that would lead to a modest economic recovery. (Percent change) m-m y-y Capital goods -5.1 -7.2 Intermediate goods 1.2 -4.1 Consumer goods -0.5 -5.7 Durable consumer goods 1.9 -6.5 Semi-durable and non-durable consumer -1.0 -5.5 goods Industrial output 0.5 -4.8 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)