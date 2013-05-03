Brazil industrial output rises 0.7 pct in Mar from Feb

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose 0.7 percent in March from February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Production had been expected to rise 1.3 percent, according to the median estimate of 27 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.8 percent to 2 percent.

March’s industrial production contracted 3.3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2.1 percent decline forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates ranged from a 1.3 percent rise to a 3.2 percent fall.