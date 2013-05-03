FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output disappoints again in March
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output disappoints again in March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Industrial output up 0.7 pct from Feb, misses expectations
    * Capital goods production up for third straight month


    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial output
rose about half as much as analysts expected in March,
suggesting a recovery in the country's beleaguered manufacturing
sector remains tenuous.
    Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent
in March from February, less than the 1.3 percent
rise forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
    IBGE also revised February's data to show a 2.4 percent
decline from January, up from a previously reported 2.5 percent
fall.
    Brazil's economic growth has been limited by its
manufacturing sector in recent years, as industry struggles with
infrastructure bottlenecks, chronically low levels of investment
and rising labor costs.
    March's weak numbers reflect a slower than expected rebound
in automobile production, whose 5.1 percent monthly expansion
failed to make up for a 9.1 percent decline in February from
January.
    March's industrial production shrank 3.3 percent 
over the same month a year ago, greater than the 2.1 percent
decline forecast in the survey. 
  
    President Dilma Rousseff's government has attempted to
revive the sector with stimulus measures, trade barriers and tax
breaks, though the effect on Brazilian industrial growth has
remained muted.
    After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 2.83 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 3.12 percent.
    Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 13 grew in
March from February, including automobile production, petroleum
and alcohol production, office products and beverages.  
    In broader industrial categories, production of capital
goods grew for the third straight month, rising 0.7 percent in
March from February, suggesting businesses are starting to
increase investments in expectations of a broader economic
recovery.
    Durable consumer goods rose 4.7 percent, while intermediate
goods grew 0.8 percent.
   
    
 (pct change)                   Mar/Feb    Mar/Mar12
                                                     
 Capital goods                        0.7         4.3
 Intermediate goods                   0.8        -1.7
 Consumer goods                       1.4        -7.2
     Durable consumer goods           4.7        -4.0
     Semi-durable and                -0.5        -8.2
 non-durable consumer goods                
                                                     
 Industrial output                    0.7        -3.3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.