UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output retreats in July
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil industrial output retreats in July

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* July output falls worse than expected 2 pct from June
    * Capital goods output falls 3.3 pct
    * Automobiles, pharmaceuticals lead decline


    SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial output
fell more than expected in July as capital goods production
dropped, casting doubt over Brazil's ability to sustain the
surprising pace of economic growth it delivered in the second
quarter.
    Industrial production in Brazil fell a seasonally
adjusted 2.0 percent in July from June, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Tuesday, exceeding the 1.2 percent decline
forecast in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts.
    IBGE also revised June's data to show a 2.1 percent increase
from May, up from a previously reported 1.9 percent rise.
    Stronger manufacturing and construction activity helped lead
Brazil's economic growth in the second quarter to its fastest in
over three years, following several stimulus measures such as
tax breaks and subsidized loans. 
    July's data suggests that trend may have run its course,
however. A 3.3 percent decline in capital goods output reflects
a decline in business confidence, which has suffered from an
abrupt weakening of Brazil's currency and the impact of
persistent inflation pressure and higher interest rates.
    Brazilian industry has had a mild recovery in 2013, rising
2.0 percent in the first seven months from the same period last
year, IBGE said. Growth has come in starts and stops, however,
as businesses continue to struggle with high taxes, poor
infrastructure and high labor costs.
  
   July's industrial production expanded 2.0 percent from a year
earlier, less than the 2.65 percent rise forecast in
the Reuters survey. Estimates for the increase ranged from 1.7
percent to 3.8 percent.
    June's numbers were revised to a 3.2 percent rise from June
2012, IBGE said, up from a previously reported 3.1 percent.
     A closely watched survey of purchasing managers on Monday
confirmed a slowdown continued through August. The HSBC PMI
index remained below the 50 mark for a second
straight month, rising to a seasonally adjusted 49.4 in August
from 48.5 in July. 
    After a 2.7 percent contraction in 2012, economists expect
industrial output to grow 2.11 percent this year, according to
the median forecast in a central bank poll. One month ago the
survey forecast industrial growth of 2 percent.
    Of the 27 industrial sectors surveyed by IBGE, 15 declined
in July from June. Major contributors to the fall in production
were automobiles, pharmaceutical goods and rubber and plastic
products.
    In broader industrial categories, consumer goods fell 2.6
percent, while intermediate goods dropped 0.7 percent.

 (pct change)                   Jul/Jun    Jul/Jul'12
                                                     
 Capital goods                       -3.3        15.2
 Intermediate goods                  -0.7         0.2
 Consumer goods                      -2.6         1.8
     Durable consumer goods          -7.2        -1.6
     Semi-durable and                -1.5         2.9
 non-durable consumer goods                
                                                     
 Industrial output                   -2.0         2.0

