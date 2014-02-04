Brazil industrial output falls 3.5 pct in Dec from Nov

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 3.5 percent in December from November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to drop 1.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.1 percent increase to a 3.0 percent decrease.

December’s industrial production shrank 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while the median estimate in the Reuters survey pointed to no change. Estimates ranged from a 0.8 percent increase to 1.2 percent decrease.