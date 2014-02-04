FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil industrial output falls 3.5 pct in Dec from Nov
February 4, 2014

Brazil industrial output falls 3.5 pct in Dec from Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 3.5 percent in December from November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Production had been expected to drop 1.5 percent, according to the median estimate of 24 analysts in a Reuters survey. Forecasts ranged from a 0.1 percent increase to a 3.0 percent decrease.

December’s industrial production shrank 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while the median estimate in the Reuters survey pointed to no change. Estimates ranged from a 0.8 percent increase to 1.2 percent decrease.

