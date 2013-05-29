FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will not tolerate high inflation -Finmin Mantega
May 29, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil will not tolerate high inflation -Finmin Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not be tolerant with high inflation, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday, just hours before the central bank decides on interest rates.

The central bank is expected to opt for a milder rate hike of 25 basis points to 7.75 percent after slower-than-expected economic figures released earlier in the day increased pressure on policymakers to protect the slow-moving recovery.

The Brazilian economy grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter versus the previous one, the government said on Wednesday.

