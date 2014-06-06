FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation rate rises to 6.37 pct in May
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rate rises to 6.37 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.37 percent in the 12
months through May, accelerating from 6.28 percent in the year
through April, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.46
percent, slightly above the 0.43 percent median forecast of 30
economists.
        
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                                      May       April
 - Food and beverages                0.58        1.19
 - Housing                           0.61        0.87
 - Household articles                1.03        0.20
 - Apparel                           0.84        0.47
 - Transport                        -0.45        0.32
 - Health and personal care          0.98        1.01
 - Personal expenses                 0.80        0.31
 - Education                         0.13        0.03
 - Communication                     0.11        0.02
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.46        0.67
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
