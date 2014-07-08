FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil inflation hits target ceiling in June at 6.52 pct
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil inflation hits target ceiling in June at 6.52 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's 12-month inflation
rate hit the top end of the government's target
range in June at 6.52 percent, accelerating from 6.37 percent in
May, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government
only includes the first decimal point in its measure.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.40
percent, in line with the 0.39 percent median forecast of 28
economists. That was the highest rate for June since 2008.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                                     June         May
 - Food and beverages               -0.11        0.58
 - Housing                           0.55        0.61
 - Household articles                0.38        1.03
 - Apparel                           0.49        0.84
 - Transport                         0.37       -0.45
 - Health and personal care          0.60        0.98
 - Personal expenses                 1.57        0.80
 - Education                         0.02        0.13
 - Communication                    -0.02        0.11
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.40        0.46
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by
Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

