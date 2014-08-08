Brazil's inflation slows sharply in July to 0.01 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil rose 0.01 percent in July from June, the slowest monthly inflation rate in four years and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, according to government data on Friday. As a result, trailing 12-month inflation slowed slightly to 6.50 percent in July from 6.52 percent in June, remaining at the upper limit of the official target range. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. The median forecast of 31 economists surveyed by Reuters projected an increase of 0.10 percent. The lowest forecast in the poll was 0.05 percent. Below is the result for each price category: July June - Food and beverages -0.15 -0.11 - Housing 1.20 0.55 - Household articles 0.86 0.38 - Apparel -0.24 0.49 - Transport -0.98 0.37 - Health and personal care 0.50 0.60 - Personal expenses 0.12 1.57 - Education 0.04 0.02 - Communication -0.79 -0.02 - IPCA 0.01 0.40 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Felipe Pontes and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)