Brazil's annual inflation eases slightly to 6.56 pct in November

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil in November was 6.56 percent, easing slightly from October's numbers but still above the ceiling of the official government target, government data showed on Friday. The IPCA consumer index had been expected to rise 6.59 percent in the 12 months to November, unchanged from 6.59 percent in October, according to the median forecast of 22 economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 6.55 to 6.66 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.51 percent on a month-to-month basis from October, up from a 0.42 percent increase in the prior month. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Below is the result for each price category: October November - Food and beverages 0.46 0.77 - Housing 0.68 0.69 - Household articles 0.19 -0.04 - Apparel 0.62 0.39 - Transport 0.39 0.43 - Health and personal care 0.39 0.42 - Personal expenses 0.36 0.48 - Education 0.11 0.21 - Communication -0.05 0.08 - IPCA 0.42 0.51 (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)