FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's annual inflation eases slightly to 6.56 pct in November
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation eases slightly to 6.56 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil in
November was 6.56 percent, easing slightly from October's
numbers but still above the ceiling of the official government
target, government data showed on Friday.
    The IPCA consumer index had been expected to rise
6.59 percent in the 12 months to November, unchanged from 6.59
percent in October, according to the median forecast of 22
economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 6.55 to
6.66 percent. 
    Consumer prices rose 0.51 percent on a
month-to-month basis from October, up from a 0.42 percent
increase in the prior month.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
   
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               October     November
 - Food and beverages          0.46        0.77
 - Housing                     0.68        0.69
 - Household articles          0.19        -0.04
 - Apparel                     0.62        0.39
 - Transport                   0.39        0.43
 - Health and personal care    0.39        0.42
 - Personal expenses           0.36        0.48
 - Education                   0.11        0.21
 - Communication               -0.05       0.08
                                           
 - IPCA                        0.42        0.51
 

 (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.