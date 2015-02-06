FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer prices rise 1.24 pct in January
#Market News
February 6, 2015

Brazil consumer prices rise 1.24 pct in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil
rose at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years in January as
regulated prices for transportation and electricity soared,
government data showed on Friday.
    Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index 
rose 1.24 percent in January, in line with analysts' forecasts.
That was the highest monthly rate since February 2003.
    In the 12 months through January, consumer prices
 rose 7.14 percent, well above the government's 4.5
percent inflation target.    
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                  January    December
 - Food and beverages                1.48        1.08
 - Housing                           2.42        0.51
 - Household articles               -0.28        0.00
 - Apparel                          -0.69        0.85
 - Transport                         1.83        1.38
 - Health and personal care          0.32        0.47
 - Personal expenses                 1.68        0.70
 - Education                         0.31        0.07
 - Communication                     0.15        0.00
                                                     
 - IPCA                              1.24        0.78
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione
Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
