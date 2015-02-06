Brazil consumer prices rise 1.24 pct in January

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil rose at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years in January as regulated prices for transportation and electricity soared, government data showed on Friday. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 1.24 percent in January, in line with analysts' forecasts. That was the highest monthly rate since February 2003. In the 12 months through January, consumer prices rose 7.14 percent, well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: January December - Food and beverages 1.48 1.08 - Housing 2.42 0.51 - Household articles -0.28 0.00 - Apparel -0.69 0.85 - Transport 1.83 1.38 - Health and personal care 0.32 0.47 - Personal expenses 1.68 0.70 - Education 0.31 0.07 - Communication 0.15 0.00 - IPCA 1.24 0.78 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)