Brazil inflation rises more than expected in February
March 6, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil inflation rises more than expected in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 1.22 percent in February,
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, climbing faster than all
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
    In the 12 months through February, consumer prices
 rose 7.70 percent, the highest rate since May 2005
and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                 February     January
 - Food and beverages                0.81        1.48
 - Housing                           1.22        2.42
 - Household articles                0.87       -0.28
 - Apparel                          -0.60       -0.69
 - Transport                         2.20        1.83
 - Health and personal care          0.60        0.32
 - Personal expenses                 0.86        1.68
 - Education                         5.88        0.31
 - Communication                    -0.02        0.15
                                                     
 - IPCA                              1.22        1.24
 

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Walter Brandimarte Editing by W
Simon)

