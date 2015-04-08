Brazil's inflation rises 1.32 pct in March, highest since 2003

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 1.32 percent in March, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, missing expectations in a Reuters poll but still climbing at its fastest pace since 2003. In the 12 months through March, consumer prices rose 8.13 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 1.17 0.81 - Housing 5.29 1.22 - Household articles 0.35 0.87 - Apparel 0.59 -0.60 - Transport 0.46 2.20 - Health and personal care 0.69 0.60 - Personal expenses 0.36 0.86 - Education 0.75 5.88 - Communication -1.16 -0.02 - IPCA 1.32 1.22 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)