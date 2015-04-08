FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation rises 1.32 pct in March, highest since 2003
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's inflation rises 1.32 pct in March, highest since 2003

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 1.32 percent in March,
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, missing expectations
in a Reuters poll but still climbing at its fastest pace since
2003.
    In the 12 months through March, consumer prices 
rose 8.13 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well
above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. 
    Below is the result for each price category:
      
                                    March    February
 - Food and beverages                1.17        0.81
 - Housing                           5.29        1.22
 - Household articles                0.35        0.87
 - Apparel                           0.59       -0.60
 - Transport                         0.46        2.20
 - Health and personal care          0.69        0.60
 - Personal expenses                 0.36        0.86
 - Education                         0.75        5.88
 - Communication                    -1.16       -0.02
                                                     
 - IPCA                              1.32        1.22
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
