Brazil's inflation eases to 0.71 pct in April, lower than forecast
May 8, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's inflation eases to 0.71 pct in April, lower than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.71 percent in April from
March, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, the lowest since
November and below market expectations of 0.76 percent.
    In the 12 months through April, consumer prices 
rose 8.17 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well
above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                    April       March
 - Food and beverages                0.97        1.17
 - Housing                           0.93        5.29
 - Household articles                0.66        0.35
 - Apparel                           0.91        0.59
 - Transport                         0.11        0.46
 - Health and personal care          1.32        0.69
 - Personal expenses                 0.51        0.36
 - Education                         0.21        0.75
 - Communication                     0.31       -1.16
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.71        1.32
 

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
