Brazil's inflation eases to 0.71 pct in April, lower than forecast

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.71 percent in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, the lowest since November and below market expectations of 0.76 percent. In the 12 months through April, consumer prices rose 8.17 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target. Below is the result for each price category: April March - Food and beverages 0.97 1.17 - Housing 0.93 5.29 - Household articles 0.66 0.35 - Apparel 0.91 0.59 - Transport 0.11 0.46 - Health and personal care 1.32 0.69 - Personal expenses 0.51 0.36 - Education 0.21 0.75 - Communication 0.31 -1.16 - IPCA 0.71 1.32 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)