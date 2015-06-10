FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil May inflation rises 0.74 pct, stronger than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.74 percent in May from
April, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, above market
expectations of 0.59 percent.
    In the 12 months through May, consumer prices 
rose 8.47 percent, the highest rate since December 2003 and well
above the government's 4.5 percent inflation target.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                      May       April
 - Food and beverages                1.37        0.97
 - Housing                           1.22        0.93
 - Household articles                0.36        0.66
 - Apparel                           0.61        0.91
 - Transport                        -0.29        0.11
 - Health and personal care          1.10        1.32
 - Personal expenses                 0.74        0.51
 - Education                         0.06        0.21
 - Communication                     0.17        0.31
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.74        0.71
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

