FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Brazil narrows 2017 inflation target range
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Brazil narrows 2017 inflation target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s highest economic body on Thursday narrowed the inflation target band for 2017, the first change to the country’s official goal in 11 years in a bid to reinforce the government’s commitment to curb high inflation.

The national monetary council, made up of the finance and planning ministers and the central bank chief, kept the mid-point of the target at 4.5 percent in 2017, but set the tolerance band at 1.5 percentage points either way.

It is the first change since 2004 when the range for 2006 was narrowed to 2 percentage points from 2.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.